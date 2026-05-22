Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Vientos is hitting for a .233 BA, .270 OBP and .407 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 16 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez (2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

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