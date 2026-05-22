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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .233 BA, .270 OBP and .407 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 16 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez (2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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