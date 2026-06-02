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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Mariners On June 2

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vientos has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .259 OBP and .388 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 19 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (3-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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