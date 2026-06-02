Mark Vientos And Mets Face Mariners On June 2

Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .259 OBP and .388 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 19 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (3-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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