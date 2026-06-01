Mark Vientos And Mets Face Mariners On June 1

Vientos is hitting for a .225 BA, .260 OBP and .390 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.