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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Giants On April 4

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Vientos has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos had a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .413 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .702 and he scored 44 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Landen Roupp (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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