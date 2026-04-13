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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 13

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .263 BA, .293 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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