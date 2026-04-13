Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 13

Vientos is hitting for a .263 BA, .293 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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