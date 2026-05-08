Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 8

Vientos is hitting for a .229 BA, .279 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (1-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.