Mark Vientos And Mets Face Diamondbacks On May 10

Vientos is hitting for a .231 BA, .277 OBP and .423 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 11 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

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