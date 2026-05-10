Mark Vientos And Mets Face Diamondbacks On May 10
Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .231 BA, .277 OBP and .423 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 11 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.