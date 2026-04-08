Mark Vientos And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 8

Vientos is hitting for a .417 BA, .462 OBP and .625 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.087 and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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