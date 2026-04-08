Mark Vientos And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 8
Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .417 BA, .462 OBP and .625 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.087 and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.