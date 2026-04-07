Mark Vientos And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 7

Vientos is hitting for a .476 BA, .522 OBP and .714 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.236 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Zac Gallen (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

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