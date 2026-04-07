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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 7

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .476 BA, .522 OBP and .714 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.236 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Zac Gallen (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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