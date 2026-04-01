Mark Vientos And Mets Play Cardinals On April 1

Vientos had a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .413 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .702 and he scored 44 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.

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