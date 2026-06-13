Mark Vientos And Mets Face Braves On June 13

Vientos is hitting for a .211 BA, .245 OBP and .366 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 19 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Martin Perez (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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