Mark Vientos And Mets Play Athletics On April 12

Vientos is hitting for a .278 BA, .308 OBP and .417 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.