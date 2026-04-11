Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 11

Vientos is hitting for a .323 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.