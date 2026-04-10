Mark Vientos And Mets Play Athletics On April 10

Vientos is hitting for a .323 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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