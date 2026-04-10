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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Play Athletics On April 10

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .323 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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