Marcus Semien And Mets Take On Reds On June 17

Semien is hitting for a .217 BA, .274 OBP and .350 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 28 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Semien has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

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