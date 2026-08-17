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Marcus Semien
New York Mets

Marcus Semien

New York Mets • #10 2B

Marcus Semien And Mets Play Padres On Aug. 17

Marcus Semien and the New York Mets will square off against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Semien has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Semien is hitting for a .209 BA, .269 OBP and .354 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 41 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Semien has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Walker Buehler (7-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Semien

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