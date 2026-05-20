Marcus Semien And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 20

Semien is hitting for a .230 BA, .283 OBP and .322 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 18 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.10 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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