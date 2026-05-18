Marcus Semien And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18

Semien is hitting for a .229 BA, .287 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 17 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.