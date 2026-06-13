Marcus Semien And Mets Play Braves On June 13

Semien is hitting for a .221 BA, .273 OBP and .349 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 26 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Semien has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Martin Perez (4-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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