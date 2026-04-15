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Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer

Boston Red Sox • #11 SS

Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Face Twins On April 15

Marcelo Mayer and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mayer has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mayer is hitting for a .186 BA, .265 OBP and .326 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Mayer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcelo Mayer

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