Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Face Twins On April 15

Mayer is hitting for a .186 BA, .265 OBP and .326 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Mayer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.