Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 22

Ozuna is hitting for a .208 BA, .291 OBP and .338 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 20 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.