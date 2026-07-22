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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 22

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .208 BA, .291 OBP and .338 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 20 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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