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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Twins On May 30

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Bailey Ober (6-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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