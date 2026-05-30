Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Twins On May 30

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Bailey Ober (6-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

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