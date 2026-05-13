Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 13

Ozuna is hitting for a .188 BA, .275 OBP and .308 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored 12 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

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