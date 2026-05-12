Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Rockies On May 12

Ozuna is hitting for a .194 BA, .283 OBP and .318 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 12 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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