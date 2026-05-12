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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Rockies On May 12

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .194 BA, .283 OBP and .318 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 12 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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