Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On March 30
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Chase Burns will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.