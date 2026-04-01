Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Reds On April 1

Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.

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