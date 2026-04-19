FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Rays On April 19

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .185 BA, .254 OBP and .292 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-6 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (1-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News