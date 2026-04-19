Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Rays On April 19

Ozuna is hitting for a .185 BA, .254 OBP and .292 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-6 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (1-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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