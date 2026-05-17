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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Phillies On May 17

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .182 BA, .271 OBP and .311 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 14 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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