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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 2

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .200 BA, .279 OBP and .324 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 17 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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