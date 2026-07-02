Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 2

Ozuna is hitting for a .200 BA, .279 OBP and .324 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 17 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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