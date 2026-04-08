Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Padres On April 8
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .065 BA, .171 OBP and .065 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored one run. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Michael King (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.