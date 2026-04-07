Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Padres On April 7

Ozuna is hitting for a .065 BA, .171 OBP and .065 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored one run. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.