Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Padres On April 6

Ozuna is hitting for a .074 BA, .194 OBP and .074 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .268 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Padres are sending German Marquez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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