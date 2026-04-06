Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Padres On April 6
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .074 BA, .194 OBP and .074 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .268 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
The Padres are sending German Marquez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.