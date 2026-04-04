Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Orioles On April 4
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .043 BA, .185 OBP and .043 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .229 and he has scored one run. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.
The Orioles will look to Shane Baz (0-0) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.