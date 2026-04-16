Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 16
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .118 BA, .196 OBP and .137 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .334 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.