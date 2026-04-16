Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 16

Ozuna is hitting for a .118 BA, .196 OBP and .137 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .334 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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