Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Nationals On April 15

Ozuna is hitting for a .106 BA, .192 OBP and .128 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .320 and he has scored three runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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