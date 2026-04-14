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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Nationals On April 14

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .070 BA, .167 OBP and .070 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

The Nationals will look to PJ Poulin (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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