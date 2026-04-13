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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 13

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .070 BA, .167 OBP and .070 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.51 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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