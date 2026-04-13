Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 13

Ozuna is hitting for a .070 BA, .167 OBP and .070 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.51 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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