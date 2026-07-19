Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Guardians On July 19

Ozuna is hitting for a .206 BA, .287 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 19 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

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