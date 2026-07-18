Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Guardians On July 18

Ozuna is hitting for a .205 BA, .288 OBP and .335 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 19 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs against the Brewers.

Logan Allen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.

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