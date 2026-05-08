Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 8

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .256 OBP and .288 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored 10 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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