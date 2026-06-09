Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 9

Ozuna is hitting for a .193 BA, .277 OBP and .304 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 15 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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