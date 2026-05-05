Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 5

Ozuna is hitting for a .189 BA, .256 OBP and .297 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 10 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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