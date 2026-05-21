Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Cardinals On May 21

Ozuna is hitting for a .179 BA, .275 OBP and .305 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 14 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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