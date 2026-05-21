Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Cardinals On May 21
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .179 BA, .275 OBP and .305 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 14 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.