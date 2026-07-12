Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Brewers On July 12

Ozuna is hitting for a .201 BA, .286 OBP and .320 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 17 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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