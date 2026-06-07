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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Braves On June 7

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .197 BA, .281 OBP and .309 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 15 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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