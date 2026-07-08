Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Braves On July 8

Ozuna is hitting for a .202 BA, .286 OBP and .324 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 17 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last action (on July 2 against the Phillies) he went 1 for 3.

Grant Holmes (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.