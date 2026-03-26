Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against Tigers On March 26
Manny Machado and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Machado has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Machado had a .275 BA, .335 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 91 runs. In 678 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). Machado recorded 14 steals on 17 attempts.
Tarik Skubal makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.