Manny Machado And Padres Face Rockies On April 10

Machado is hitting for a .211 BA, .392 OBP and .342 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 23.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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