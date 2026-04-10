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Manny Machado
San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres • #13 3B

Manny Machado And Padres Face Rockies On April 10

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will face the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Machado is hitting for a .211 BA, .392 OBP and .342 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 23.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Manny Machado

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