Manny Machado And Padres Take On Red Sox On April 5

Machado is hitting for a .217 BA, .438 OBP and .304 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 28.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Ranger Suarez (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.