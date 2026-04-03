Manny Machado And Padres Play Red Sox On April 3

Machado is hitting for a .263 BA, .417 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored three runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Sonny Gray (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.

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