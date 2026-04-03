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Manny Machado
San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres • #13 3B

Manny Machado And Padres Play Red Sox On April 3

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Machado has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Machado is hitting for a .263 BA, .417 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored three runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Sonny Gray (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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